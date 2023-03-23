NewsVideos
Kiren Rijiju and Mallikarjun Kharge comments on Defamation Case against Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to 2 years in jail by the Surat court in the 2019 defamation case. The statement of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has come to the fore. Where on one hand, Kiren Rijiju attacked Rahul and said, 'Rahul's speaking causes harm'. So at the same time, Mallikarjun Kharge gave a statement in support of Rahul and said, 'We have faith in the law'.

