Kiren Rijiju tweeted Zee News' video, writes - 'I wish you had lived at least till Tokyo Olympics'

There is an atmosphere of celebration in the country after Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. But in the meantime, many people are remembering the dream of Milkha Singh wherein a show of Zee News, he talked about his last wish and said that India should get a medal in the Olympics from Athletics. Kiren Rijiju has tweeted this video in which he himself is anchoring the show.