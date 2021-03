Kiska Bengal: Bengal Victory with film actors, Star war of TMC and BJP?

The election war of West Bengal is at its peak. On one hand, Prime Minister Modi will hold a public meeting at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata. BJP claims that this will be the biggest rally in the history of Bengal. Actor Mithun Chakraborty is speculating to join the BJP. However, BJP has not yet confirmed this news. On the other hand, in response to the BJP rally, Mamata Banerjee will do a roadshow in Siliguri, where she will demonstrate against the rising prices of LPG.