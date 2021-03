Kiska Bengal: Will government raise the issue of idol makers?

Durga Puja of Bengal is famous not only in India but in the whole world. Durga Puja is also being discussed during elections in Bengal. But the idols in which we see God whom we worship, why do we not think about those who come and give those idols life. Bad roads, narrow streets and ravaged workshops are the hallmarks of Kolkata's Kumartuli. Will the government raise the issue of idol makers?