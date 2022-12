videoDetails

Know Indian government's preparation against Chinese Covid Variant BF.7

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

China's Corona variant BF-7 has entered India. So far, a total of 3 cases have been reported in the country which have been completely cured.Against the new covid variant, Central Government has started random checking of foreign passengers at the airport. Know in detail how prepared is India against the new variant of Corona?