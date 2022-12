videoDetails

Know the whole incident how did Rishabh Pant's accident happen

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

Rishabh Pant: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car has met with an accident. A big accident happened while returning home from Delhi with Rishabh Pant's car. In which Rishabh Pant has been injured and has been admitted to the hospital. Team India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant was returning home from Roorkee when his car went uncontrolled and hit the railing, after which the car caught fire.