Know what Bhupinder Singh Hooda Says on Congress Win in Himachal Trends

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

The counting of votes is going on at the counting centers for the Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022. In the trends, the match of power in Himachal seems to be stuck between the close fight between the BJP and the Congress. While the Congress is leading on 39 seats, the BJP is leading on 26 seats.