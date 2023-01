videoDetails

Know What Happen in the Meeting with Anurag Thakur?

| Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Wrestlers' protest against President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continues. On his return from Chandigarh, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur held a meeting with the protesting wrestlers. This meeting lasted for about 4 hours. Know in detail what all happened in this meeting?