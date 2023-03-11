videoDetails

Know What is the connection of KCR's Daughter Kavita In Delhi Liquor Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Kavita will be presented before the ED today in Delhi Liquor scam. On Friday, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was sent to ED custody for 7 days by the court.