Know what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Budget 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget today. In the budget of 2023, the Finance Minister gave huge exemption in income tax and this budget is considered beneficial for every class. After the presentation of the budget, PM Modi addressed and congratulated the people of the country. Know what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.