videoDetails

Know what Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said after himachal congress meeting in shimla

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Brainsorming is under process for CM post name in Himachal Congress. Yesterday Congress held a meeting on this issue in Shimla. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu commented after the meeting that whatever is the decision of the party high command, it will be accepted.