Videos
Know what this year's MCD Election Results Hold for BJP?
|
Updated:
Dec 07, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
Delhi MCD elections has already begun. AAP is leading on 125 seats, whereas BJP is leading with 102 seats, and Congress with five seats.
29:42
Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting 2022: Aam Aadmi Party is Leading With 82 Seats.
30:53
Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting Begins, Know which Political Party is leading
1:58
Zee Top 10: Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting To Begin Soon, Strict Security Arrangements Have Been Made For The Same
10:17
Know What Preparations Have Been Done For Delhi MCD Elections Vote Counting
11:3
Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting To Take Place Today From 8 AM Onwards
29:42
Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting 2022: Aam Aadmi Party is Leading With 82 Seats.
30:53
Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting Begins, Know which Political Party is leading
1:58
Zee Top 10: Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting To Begin Soon, Strict Security Arrangements Have Been Made For The Same
10:17
Know What Preparations Have Been Done For Delhi MCD Elections Vote Counting
11:3
Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting To Take Place Today From 8 AM Onwards
