Know what this year's MCD Election Results Hold for BJP?

|Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
Delhi MCD elections has already begun. AAP is leading on 125 seats, whereas BJP is leading with 102 seats, and Congress with five seats.

