Know Why Today's Parade is Special?

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 08:09 AM IST

India is celebrating 74th Republic Day today on 26 January. The main function of Republic Day in the capital Delhi is special in many ways. For the first time, the Republic Day parade will pass through the duty path. Earlier, the duty path was known as Rajpath. This time it will not be VVIPs but rickshaw pullers to watch the parade. Know why the Republic Day parade of the year 2023 is special?