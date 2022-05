Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute: The Sahi Idgah has been described as the real sanctum of Shri Krishna.

All India Hindu Mahasabha has filed an application in the court in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case. An application has been given in the court in the suit filed by Thakur Keshav Devji. In this, the Sahi Idgah has been described as the real sanctum of Shri Krishna. There has also been a demand to purify the so-called original sanctum with Ganga and Yamuna waters. This application has been given in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division.