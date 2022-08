KRK sent to judicial custody for 14 days after his arrest

Actor KRK has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Borivali court. He was arrested from Mumbai airport for the controversial tweet made in the year 2020.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

