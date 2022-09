Lakhimpur Kheri Case: All the accused arrested within 24 hours - ADG law & order Prashant Kumar

Speaking on the Lakhimpur case, Prashant Kumar, ADG of UP Police has said that the police have caught all the accused within 24 hours, taking swift action in this case.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

Speaking on the Lakhimpur case, Prashant Kumar, ADG of UP Police has said that the police have caught all the accused within 24 hours, taking swift action in this case.