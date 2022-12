videoDetails

Lal Krishna Advani Mourns PM Modi's Mother Death, says, 'saddened by Heeraben's Demise'

| Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

The whole country is mourning the demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben. Lal Krishna Advani expressed grief over the same and said, 'I am saddened by Heeraben's Demise'.