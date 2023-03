videoDetails

Lalbaug: Mumbai Police Recovers dead body of 53 year old woman from a flat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

A very shocking incident has come to light from Lalbagh area of ​​Mumbai. The body of a 53-year-old woman has been recovered from a flat. This dead body was found in a plastic bag. A missing person's complaint was lodged following which the body was recovered. In this case, the police have taken the woman's daughter into custody.