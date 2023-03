videoDetails

Land For Job Scam: CBI team reaches Lalu Prasad Yadav's Delhi residence for interrogation

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

CBI team has reached Lalu Prasad Yadav's Delhi residence in connection with the land exchange case in Bihar. Due to ill health, he was undergoing treatment at his Delhi residence. His wife Rabri Devi was questioned on Monday. Now CBI will interrogate Lalu on the same.