Land for Job Scam: Delhi HC orders Tejashwi Yadav to appear in court on 25th March

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

CBI has given a big order to Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in the matter of job in exchange of land in Bihar. The CBI has asked Tejashwi to appear in the court on March 25.