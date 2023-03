videoDetails

Land For Job Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before CBI today

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

CBI will interrogate Lalu Prasad Yadav today in Land For Job Scam Case. CBI is questioning Lalu's family in this matter. On Monday, CBI questioned Lalu's wife Rabri Devi. CBI has sent summons to Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and other members of his family to appear in the special court today.