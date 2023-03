videoDetails

Land For Job Scam: Sushil Kumar Modi has taunted Nitish Kumar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

Land For Job Scam: CBI and ED raids are going on on Lalu Yadav and his family. Sushil Kumar Modi has taunted Nitish Kumar on this matter. He said that Nitish Kumar is most happy with the ongoing CBI action on Lalu Yadav.