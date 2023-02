videoDetails

Launch of Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, Know what are the preparations

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

UP Global Investors Summit is going to begin in Lucknow today. The summit will continue till 12th February. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the programme today. During the summit, many well-known industrialists will participate. Know what preparations have been made for this summit.