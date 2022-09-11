LG's strict action on corruption in the purchase of 1,000 low floor buses in Delhi, orders for CBI investigation
CBI Investigation Of DTC Bus Case: After receiving complaints of irregularities and corruption in the purchase of 1000 DTC buses, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a CBI inquiry.
CBI Investigation Of DTC Bus Case: After receiving complaints of irregularities and corruption in the purchase of 1000 DTC buses, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a CBI inquiry.