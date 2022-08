Liquor Policy Case: BJP Protests Against AAP

Today in Delhi, BJP is protesting against the Kejriwal government at 19 places. This protest of BJP is against the excise policy of AAP.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

