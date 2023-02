videoDetails

Liquor Policy: Know What Raghav Chadha says on Manish Sisodia's Matter

| Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Manish Sisodia Latest Update: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will appear before the CBI today. He will be questioned regarding the liquor scam. Manish Sisodia has expressed apprehension of his arrest. Listen to what Raghav Chadha said on this issue