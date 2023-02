videoDetails

Liquor policy: Sisodia's tweet and says, 'I will fully cooperate in the investigation'

| Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Manish Sisodia Latest Update: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will appear before the CBI today. He will be questioned regarding the liquor scam. Manish Sisodia has expressed apprehension of his arrest.