Listen 'Mann ki Baat': First of PM Modi 2.0, 30th June,2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns with his monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat today. On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly broadcast for March and April. Confident of his return, PM Modi had said he will be back with the Mann ki Baat programme on the last Sunday of May.