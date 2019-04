Lok Sabha election 2019: 24.32% voter turnout till 11 am in 9 states, 2 UTs

A total of 24.32% voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in eight parliamentary constituencies during the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 on Thursday, April 11. Ninety-one constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories are voting in this initial phase. Watch this video to know more.