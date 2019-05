Lok Sabha election 2019: 62.56% Total Voter Turnout Recorded For Phase 5 Of polling

West Bengal -- like in previous phases -- continued to record impressive turnout with 50.6 percent of the nearly 1.17 crore voters having exercised their franchise so far. On an average, 40 per cent of the voters in Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have also cast their votes.