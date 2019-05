Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 6 voting live updates

Voting for 59 seats across seven states will be held in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on Sunday. Polling is being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, all seven seats in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand. Watch this video to know more.