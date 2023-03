videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: NCP President Sharad Pawar calls opposition parties for important meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

Keeping in view Lok Sabha elections 2024, NCP President Sharad Pawar has called an important meeting today. Sharad Pawar has written a letter to the opposition parties regarding this. According to sources, this meeting will be held at 6 pm. See this report for complete information related to this meeting.