Lok Sabha election results 2019: Election results to be delayed

The results of the 542 Lok Sabha seats, voting for which took place in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 will be declared on Thursday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear only by late evening due to tallying of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail slips (VVPATs) with count of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Watch this video to know more.