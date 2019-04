Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti files nomination papers from Anantnag

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who filed her nomination papers from Anantnag for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on Wednesday, warned that the relation of Jammu and Kashmir with India will end if the terms and conditions of the state’s accession to the Union were changed. Watch this video to know more.