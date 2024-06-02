Advertisement
Watch the final figures of AI exit poll

Sonam|Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
In the exit polls of the Lok Sabha elections, NDA and BJP are seen registering a big victory. See, who can get how many seats in Zee's AI exit poll. Let us tell you that the results of this election will be announced on June 4, but before that know the Maha Exit Poll of 542 seats on ZEE NEWS. Understand before the results, this time NDA led by PM Modi will win or the government will be formed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Watch the Exit Poll LIVE of the 2024 election results.

