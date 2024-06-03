videoDetails

Russia's War and the Specter of Nuclear Conflict

Sonam | Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

A world war that destroys millions of lives... that forces countless people to live a life worse than death does not start just like that... Superpowers sow the seeds of such world wars and then reap their benefits on the battlefield. Sometimes war is necessary and sometimes it is a compulsion... Now call it a necessity or a compulsion, the world's most powerful military organization has started sowing the seeds of the third world war. And the way the seeds of the world war are getting ammunition and water, the harvest of the war that will destroy the world can be harvested before the end of this year... Our special web series based on the fears of the third world war is... Battle of Moscow