Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath among the early voters in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha poll. "I am fortunate to be a part of this massive electoral exercise," says Adityanath, after casting his vote at polling booth no 246 in UP's Gorakhpur. Watch this video to know more.