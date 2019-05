Lok Sabha Elections Result 2019: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das on BJP's massive lead

Lok Sabha election 2019 has been a lengthy and intense battle for political supremacy in India. The counting of votes in the first few hours of Lok Sabha election result day has shown a massive mandate for Narendra Modi and the BJP-led NDA. The alliance is leading in over 330 seats, leaving opposition parties far behind on Lok Sabha election result day. Watch this video to know more.