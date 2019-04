Lok Sabha Polls: BJP leader Sanjiv Balyan complains about 'fake voting' at some booths

Over 14 crore of 90 crore eligible voters will cast exercise their democratic right on Thursday (April 11) in the first phase of Lok Sabha 2019 election. In the fray are 1279 candidates across 20 states and UTs - all praying for an electoral win and political glory. Watch this video to know more.