'Lots of evidence against PFI, government is taking appropriate action', says Indresh Kumar

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 09:15 AM IST

Due to the joint action of NIA-ED, 106 members of PFI have been arrested in 15 states. Regarding the action of central agencies, Indresh Kumar has said that there is a lot of evidence against PFI and the government is taking appropriate action.