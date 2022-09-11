NewsVideos

Lucknow Fire: Big action against 19 officers in Levana Hotel Fire Case, CM Yogi gave instructions

CM Yogi Action: Four people were killed in a fire at Levana Hotel. Apart from this, 7 people were also seriously injured due to scorching in the fire. Now CM Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to take action against the responsible officials.

|Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
CM Yogi Action: Four people were killed in a fire at Levana Hotel. Apart from this, 7 people were also seriously injured due to scorching in the fire. Now CM Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to take action against the responsible officials.

