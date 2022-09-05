NewsVideos

Lucknow Fire: Rescue operation continues to save people

A woman has died in a massive fire at Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of ​​Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. So far 18 people have been rescued from the hotel. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has met the injured being treated in the hospital.

Sep 05, 2022
