Lucknow Hotel Fire: Many people feared trapped inside Hotel Levana

A massive fire broke out at Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of ​​Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The work of extinguishing the fire continues. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. Many people are feared trapped in the hotel.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
