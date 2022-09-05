Lucknow Hotel Fire: Many people feared trapped inside Hotel Levana
A massive fire broke out at Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The work of extinguishing the fire continues. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. Many people are feared trapped in the hotel.
