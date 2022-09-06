Lucknow Municipal Commissioner orders demolition of Levana Hotel after four people died in fire
A massive fire broke out at Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. It has been found in the investigation that the necessary rules were not followed in building the hotel.
