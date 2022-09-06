Lucknow Municipal Commissioner orders demolition of Levana Hotel after four people died in fire

A massive fire broke out at Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of ​​Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. It has been found in the investigation that the necessary rules were not followed in building the hotel.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

