Ludhiana Court Bomb Blast: Mastermind Harpreet Singh arrested by NIA, reward of 10 lakh

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

On 23 December 2021, there was a bomb blast in Ludhiana District Court. Now the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing this matter, has got a big success. The NIA has arrested the conspirator of the blast and the most wanted terrorist Harpreet Singh.