Lulu Mall controversy: Hindu Mahasabha threatens to recite Sundar Kand

Lucknow's Lulu Mall has come under controversy. The reason behind this is that the video of people offering Namaz inside the mall has gone viral. Expressing displeasure and objection on this matter, Hindu organizations have said that we will recite Sundar Kand in protest against Namaz.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

