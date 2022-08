Lumpy virus spreads in many states of India

Lumpy virus has spread in many states of the country. Millions of cattle are in its grip. 4300 cattle have died in Rajasthan and 1600 in Gujarat. This virus has reached to India from Pakistan.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 07:42 PM IST

