Madarsa Survey: Deoband in support of Madarsa survey

A survey of unrecognized madrassas by the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh is going on in Darul Uloom of Deoband on Sunday. In this, Maulana Arshad Madani of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Hind said that it is the right of the government to conduct the survey.

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

A survey of unrecognized madrassas by the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh is going on in Darul Uloom of Deoband on Sunday. In this, Maulana Arshad Madani of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Hind said that it is the right of the government to conduct the survey.