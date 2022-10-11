हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi will visit Ujjain today
|
Updated:
Oct 11, 2022, 08:54 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ujjain today. Security arrangements have been beefed up in Ujjain regarding PM's visit. PM Modi will be in Ujjain for about three hours.
×
All Videos
2:42
Justice Chandrachud may be the next Chief Justice
7:28
Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: Last farewell to Netaji
13:57
Ujjain : PM Modi will inaugurate Mahakal Lok
3:48
Speed News: ED's big action in Chhattisgarh
4:41
Terror Funding Case: NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir
Trending Videos
2:42
Justice Chandrachud may be the next Chief Justice
7:28
Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: Last farewell to Netaji
13:57
Ujjain : PM Modi will inaugurate Mahakal Lok
3:48
Speed News: ED's big action in Chhattisgarh
4:41
Terror Funding Case: NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi,Ujjain Mahakal,pm modi in ujjain,ujjain mahakal corridor,mahakal corridor ujjain,ujjain mahakal mandir,mahakal mandir ujjain,ujjain mahakal corridor update,PM Narendra Modi,ujjain corridor,ujjain ke mahakal,Ujjain,ujjain mahakal corridor banker taiyar,inauguration of mahakal corridor in ujjain,pm modi speech today,mahakal ujjain,PM Modi speech,ujjain news,pm modi indore visit,Hindi News,Latest Update,