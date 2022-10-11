NewsVideos

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi will visit Ujjain today

|Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 08:54 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ujjain today. Security arrangements have been beefed up in Ujjain regarding PM's visit. PM Modi will be in Ujjain for about three hours.

