Madhya Pradesh's Vidhan Sabha adjourned till March 26; no floor test today

Madhya Pradesh's Legislative Assembly has been adjourned till March 26 due to the scare of Coronavirus Outbreak. Since the Chief Minister of MP Kamal Nath urges that it is 'undemocratic and unconstitutional' to prove floor test in the house, he also requested to adjourn the lower house due to Coronavirus spread.